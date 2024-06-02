Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

