Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 506 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

