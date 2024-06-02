Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 52,828 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $52.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

