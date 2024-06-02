Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $140,473,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
