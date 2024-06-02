Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

