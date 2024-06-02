Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Rollins by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 201,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 277,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 180,089 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 528,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $692,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

