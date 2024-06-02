Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

