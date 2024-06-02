Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $208.44 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

