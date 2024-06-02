S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW opened at $0.32 on Friday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

