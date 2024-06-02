TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,527 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

