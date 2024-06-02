TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.48 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

