TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,750. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $300.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day moving average is $298.47.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

