TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 443,298 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 443,298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Range Resources worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

