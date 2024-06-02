TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 26.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Cohu Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.24 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

