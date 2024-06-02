TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 60,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Hologic by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,586,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

HOLX stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

