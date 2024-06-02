TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 66,842.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $102,944. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

BXMT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

