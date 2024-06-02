TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6,281.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

