TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,855 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 29,653.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.69%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

