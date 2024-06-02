TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,617 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 112,340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

