TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 56,781.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

