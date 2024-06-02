TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 34,990.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,010,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,434 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $1,491,428. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

