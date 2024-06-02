TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 105,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

