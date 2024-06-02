TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 322,533.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 269,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.