TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $301,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 328,128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

