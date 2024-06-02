TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 41,928.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

