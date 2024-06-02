TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 165,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $182.03 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.