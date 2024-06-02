TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,530,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.48, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

