TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 162,500.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.24. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

