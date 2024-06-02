TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 45,138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 90.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

