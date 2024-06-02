TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 61,450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $339.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.35. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $339.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

