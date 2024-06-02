TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 43,462.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $502,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

