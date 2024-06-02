TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,864 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 386,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

