TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5,791.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,473 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,750,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,179,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 84,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

