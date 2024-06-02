TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 108,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $79,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 643.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 210,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $842,676. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $125.35 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

