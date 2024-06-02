TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 427,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $511,159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Loews by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Loews by 118.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

