TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11,419.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.69 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

