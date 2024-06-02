TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $211.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $216.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.55.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,444. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

