The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 182,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

