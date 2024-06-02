TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenFi has a total market cap of $149.71 million and approximately $34.46 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.1493436 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $29,423,869.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

