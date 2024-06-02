Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,417 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

