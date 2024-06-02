Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,113 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 342,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

