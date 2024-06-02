Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 212 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 177,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,088,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.