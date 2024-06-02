Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,480 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,989 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

RIVN stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.