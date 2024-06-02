Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 917 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

