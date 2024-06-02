Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $259.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.