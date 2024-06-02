Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 33,811 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,893,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.93 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

