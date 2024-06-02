Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 620 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

