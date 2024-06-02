Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

