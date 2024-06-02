Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

