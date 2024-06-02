Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.05 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

